Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will report sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.85 billion and the highest is $3.02 billion. Mohawk Industries posted sales of $2.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year sales of $11.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.14 billion to $11.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.66 billion to $12.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on MHK. Raymond James upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.62.

In related news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $179.80 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $90.98 and a 12 month high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.55.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

