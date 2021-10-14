Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Insider Sells $105,616.00 in Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 4,592 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $105,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rebecca Cantieri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Rebecca Cantieri sold 1,447 shares of Momentive Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $34,829.29.

On Monday, October 11th, Rebecca Cantieri sold 8,599 shares of Momentive Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $206,376.00.

Shares of MNTV stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.10. The company had a trading volume of 519,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,932. Momentive Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $28.12. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.47 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.43 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MNTV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $905,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,003,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,213,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

