Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) President Thomas E. Hale Sells 17,836 Shares of Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) President Thomas E. Hale sold 17,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $428,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas E. Hale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Thomas E. Hale sold 14,493 shares of Momentive Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $279,569.97.

NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.47 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.30. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.43 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 29.87% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MNTV shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNTV. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

