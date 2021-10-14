Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for cancer patients. The company’s intellectual property pipeline consists of Validive(R), Camsirubicin (MNPR-201) and MNPR-101 which are in clinical stage. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is based in Wilmette, United States. “

NASDAQ MNPR opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $17.01.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNPR. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 52,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

