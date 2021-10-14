Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $92.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $113.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.56.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $85.33 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $75.45 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.37 and a 200-day moving average of $93.77. The firm has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,669,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $541,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

