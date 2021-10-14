Morgan Stanley Cuts Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Price Target to $73.00

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donaldson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $57.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.86 and its 200-day moving average is $62.68. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $46.84 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Donaldson will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Donaldson by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Donaldson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 12.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.