Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 504,900 shares, an increase of 252.3% from the September 15th total of 143,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

NYSE:EDD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,326. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,771,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,083,000 after buying an additional 287,634 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,139,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,212,000 after buying an additional 832,117 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,216,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after purchasing an additional 36,950 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,072,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 98,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 243,855 shares in the last quarter.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

