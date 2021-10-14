MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.97 Per Share

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for MS&AD Insurance Group in a research note issued on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.97 for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MS&AD Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

MSADY opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.48. MS&AD Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $17.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances.

