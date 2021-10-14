MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,528 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $43,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 20.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 21,098 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 61.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 19.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,673,000 after purchasing an additional 34,293 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSM. KeyCorp decreased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Stephens upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

NYSE:MSM opened at $83.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.91. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.78 and a 12-month high of $96.23.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

