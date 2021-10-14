MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Short Interest Update

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, an increase of 882.1% from the September 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of MTN Group in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Get MTN Group alerts:

Shares of MTN Group stock opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.64. MTN Group has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $9.61.

MTN Group Ltd. engages in the provision of network information technology services. The firm offers broadband and Internet products and services and converged fixed or mobile products and services. It serves local, national and international telecommunications industries. The company was founded on November 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Roodepoort, South Africa.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for MTN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.