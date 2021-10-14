MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €215.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been assigned a €215.00 ($252.94) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.58% from the stock’s previous close.

MTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €241.00 ($283.53) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €250.00 ($294.12) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €244.00 ($287.06) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €212.79 ($250.34).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Shares of ETR:MTX opened at €189.30 ($222.71) on Tuesday. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of €142.40 ($167.53) and a 1-year high of €224.90 ($264.59). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €197.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €203.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.76.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.