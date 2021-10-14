Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Murphy Oil reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 360%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on MUR. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 606,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,115,000 after purchasing an additional 364,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 848,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,921,000 after purchasing an additional 239,613 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 339,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 131,660 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 139,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MUR stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $28.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,831. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.32. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.00%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

