Muzinich & Co. Inc. Sells 121,227 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 633,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121,227 shares during the quarter. Hercules Capital accounts for 5.8% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $10,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.9% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HTGC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.29. 6,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,454. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.02.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 120.11%. The business had revenue of $69.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.75 million. Analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

