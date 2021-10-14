Naka Bodhi Token Trading Down 3% Over Last Week (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $11,573.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Naka Bodhi Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain . The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

