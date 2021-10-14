Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.62

Shares of Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and traded as high as $0.67. Naked Brand Group shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 22,579,920 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAKD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Naked Brand Group by 7,454.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,393 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Naked Brand Group in the second quarter worth about $393,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Naked Brand Group in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Naked Brand Group by 174.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 469,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 298,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Naked Brand Group in the second quarter worth about $168,000. 0.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Naked Brand Group Ltd. operates as an apparel and swimwear company. It designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of company-owned and licensed brands, catering to a broad cross-section of consumers and market segments. The company’s brands include Bendon, Bendon Man, Me, By Bendon, Davenport, Fayreform, Lovable, Pleasure State, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory.

