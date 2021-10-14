NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.35 Million

Brokerages forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) will announce $37.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.10 million and the highest is $37.59 million. NanoString Technologies reported sales of $31.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full year sales of $146.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $150.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $189.14 million, with estimates ranging from $184.40 million to $195.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a negative net margin of 74.15%. The business had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. The firm’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

In related news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $83,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $1,413,189.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,459 shares of company stock worth $2,082,813. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 425.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $44.45. 879,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,818. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.55. NanoString Technologies has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $86.42. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

