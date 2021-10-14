Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $7.23 Per Share

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a research report issued on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.23 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.24. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $222.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.96.

Nasdaq stock opened at $197.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $202.50.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.01, for a total transaction of $196,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total transaction of $170,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,411 shares of company stock worth $1,800,404 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 67.5% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

