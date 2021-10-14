National Bankshares Boosts Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target to C$16.50

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its price target lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

MLLGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.75 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.56.

MLLGF opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $11.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

