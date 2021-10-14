National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) to announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. National Vision reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $549.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.70 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital increased their target price on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

EYE traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.19. 33,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,685. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.27. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.73. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $39.50 and a fifty-two week high of $61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

In related news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $44,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,076 shares in the company, valued at $20,962,990.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,167 shares of company stock worth $2,124,560 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the first quarter worth about $405,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,466,000 after purchasing an additional 553,662 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000.

National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

