National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) to announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. National Vision reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover National Vision.
National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $549.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.70 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.33%.
EYE traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.19. 33,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,685. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.27. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.73. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $39.50 and a fifty-two week high of $61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
In related news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $44,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,076 shares in the company, valued at $20,962,990.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,167 shares of company stock worth $2,124,560 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the first quarter worth about $405,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,466,000 after purchasing an additional 553,662 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000.
About National Vision
National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.
