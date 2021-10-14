National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of National Vision worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EYE. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in National Vision during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in National Vision in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in National Vision by 30.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision during the second quarter worth $204,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.38.

EYE opened at $56.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.32. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $61.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.73.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $549.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $44,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,076 shares in the company, valued at $20,962,990.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,167 shares of company stock worth $2,124,560 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

