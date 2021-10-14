National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Vision has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

EYE stock opened at $56.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.27. National Vision has a one year low of $39.50 and a one year high of $61.44.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $549.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that National Vision will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $44,008.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,962,990.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,167 shares of company stock worth $2,124,560 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after buying an additional 49,459 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in National Vision by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in National Vision by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 210,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 46,994 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,425,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

