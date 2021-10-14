Natixis Boosts Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Natixis raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 750,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,920 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $44,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 960.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 112.8% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 183.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

AZN opened at $60.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $187.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.64. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $61.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.16%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

