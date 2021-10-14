Natixis Boosts Stock Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Natixis grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 1,189.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,120,569 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033,660 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.36% of Nuance Communications worth $61,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,421,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,438,393,000 after purchasing an additional 538,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,023,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,633,000 after purchasing an additional 245,008 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth about $207,720,000. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.8% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,590,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,702,000 after purchasing an additional 28,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 43.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,241,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,469,000 after purchasing an additional 979,055 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

NUAN stock opened at $55.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.07 and a 200-day moving average of $53.63. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.05 and a 12-month high of $55.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -424.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In related news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $11,884,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.