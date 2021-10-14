Natixis Buys 129,003 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Natixis lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,003 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $51,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $217.23 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $149.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.47.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.21.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

