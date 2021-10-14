Natixis Cuts Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Natixis lowered its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,482 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.06% of Activision Blizzard worth $42,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Argus downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $76.28. 15,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,675,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.49 and a 200-day moving average of $88.50.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

