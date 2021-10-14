Natixis Has $40.64 Million Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Natixis boosted its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 2,907.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 662,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640,854 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in International Paper were worth $40,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.42.

Shares of IP stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.58. 523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,388. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. International Paper has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

