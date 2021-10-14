Natixis Increases Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Natixis lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 268,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $35,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.18. The company had a trading volume of 994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,147. The company has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.73 and its 200-day moving average is $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $155.26.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.