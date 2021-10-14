Natixis Investment Managers International Boosts Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Equinix were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 78,505.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 27,477 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 1,440.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total value of $162,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total value of $1,264,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $942.00 to $731.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their price target on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $878.47.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $10.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $770.14. 103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,643. The firm has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $823.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $783.12.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

