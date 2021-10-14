Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 11,540 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Natixis Investment Managers International lessened its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 55.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,185 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 11,540 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,521,181 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $607,152,000 after acquiring an additional 353,129 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,572,865 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $173,248,000 after acquiring an additional 599,197 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,394,256 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $164,588,000 after acquiring an additional 564,620 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,662,670 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $129,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,065 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392,397 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $137,826,000 after acquiring an additional 190,237 shares during the period.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

NYSE PFGC traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $47.65. The company had a trading volume of 546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.31 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.47 and its 200-day moving average is $49.50.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,489,795.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,749,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.71 per share, for a total transaction of $89,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,778.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,677 shares of company stock worth $2,005,825 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

