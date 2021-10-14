Natixis Sells 350,000 Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Natixis lessened its position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,000 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 1.48% of Cedar Fair worth $37,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FUN traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.30. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.78.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3597.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FUN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.57.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

