Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.61.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $83.22 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $65.30 and a 52-week high of $181.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.33.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. The business had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.93) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 188.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

