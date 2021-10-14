Neeta Patel Purchases 166 Shares of Allianz Technology Trust Plc (LON:ATT) Stock

Allianz Technology Trust Plc (LON:ATT) insider Neeta Patel bought 166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.89) per share, for a total transaction of £494.68 ($646.30).

Neeta Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allianz Technology Trust alerts:

On Tuesday, September 14th, Neeta Patel bought 160 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 309 ($4.04) per share, for a total transaction of £494.40 ($645.94).

On Tuesday, August 10th, Neeta Patel bought 164 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.95) per share, for a total transaction of £495.28 ($647.09).

Shares of ATT opened at GBX 297.50 ($3.89) on Thursday. Allianz Technology Trust Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 237 ($3.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 386 ($5.04). The company has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 302.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 768.57.

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end fund. The Company is an investment company. The Company invests principally in the equity securities of quoted technology companies on an around the world basis with the aim of achieving long-term capital growth in excess of the Dow Jones World Technology Index.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.