Nello Mainolfi Sells 6,456 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 6,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $346,558.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nello Mainolfi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, Nello Mainolfi sold 41,544 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $2,358,037.44.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Nello Mainolfi sold 1,037 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $62,251.11.

On Monday, August 2nd, Nello Mainolfi sold 23,456 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total value of $1,414,396.80.

On Friday, July 30th, Nello Mainolfi sold 6,279 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $377,179.53.

On Monday, July 26th, Nello Mainolfi sold 9,015 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $542,252.25.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Nello Mainolfi sold 3,864 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $232,419.60.

KYMR opened at $53.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -35.32 and a beta of 1.49. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.93 and a 1 year high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 445.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 168.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 1,326.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on KYMR shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.88.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

