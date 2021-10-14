Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Shares Up 13.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC)’s stock price shot up 13.7% on Tuesday after Cormark raised their price target on the stock from C$6.00 to C$6.50. The stock traded as high as C$6.24 and last traded at C$6.24. 3,814,150 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 661% from the average session volume of 500,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.49.

The company has a current ratio of 31.24, a quick ratio of 31.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$881.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.42.

Neo Lithium Company Profile (CVE:NLC)

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

