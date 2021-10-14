Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Neo Lithium from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$6.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

Get Neo Lithium alerts:

Shares of Neo Lithium stock opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. Neo Lithium has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $5.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.74.

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It focuses on lithium salar and brine reservoir complex in Catamarca Province, Argentina. The company was founded on January 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Neo Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.