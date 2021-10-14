Netflix, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $12.61 Per Share (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Netflix in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now anticipates that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $12.61 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2023 earnings at $15.78 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NFLX. Truist increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $643.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JP Morgan Cazenove raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $637.32.

NFLX opened at $629.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $576.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $536.89. Netflix has a 52-week low of $463.41 and a 52-week high of $646.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.73 billion, a PE ratio of 65.26, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 42.0% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,382 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 41,419 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 14,994 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

