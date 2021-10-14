Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $680.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $650.00 to $680.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.98% from the stock’s current price.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Edward Jones began coverage on Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $637.32.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $629.76 on Tuesday. Netflix has a 52-week low of $463.41 and a 52-week high of $646.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $576.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $536.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,627,620,000 after purchasing an additional 113,836 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,181,549,000 after purchasing an additional 86,712 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Netflix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Netflix by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,510,833,000 after purchasing an additional 269,856 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,619,475,000 after purchasing an additional 121,850 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

