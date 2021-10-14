Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 780,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 6.74% of Kadant worth $137,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Kadant by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Kadant by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadant alerts:

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 4,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.44, for a total transaction of $976,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $339,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,101 shares of company stock worth $4,592,539 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KAI opened at $200.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.69. Kadant Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.14 and a 12-month high of $225.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $195.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Kadant Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.