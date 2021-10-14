Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 862,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Lindsay worth $142,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,697,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter valued at $273,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter valued at $202,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Lindsay by 3.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lindsay by 96.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,880 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of LNN opened at $156.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.16 and its 200 day moving average is $162.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.32. Lindsay Co. has a 12-month low of $103.17 and a 12-month high of $179.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

