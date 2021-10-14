Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $122.13 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,944,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,015 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Newmont worth $122,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Newmont by 3,592.9% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM opened at $56.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $53.03 and a 52 week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEM. KeyCorp began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Newmont from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,588 shares of company stock worth $1,177,877 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

