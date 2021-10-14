Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 644,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,844 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $103,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZBH. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.74.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $142.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.33. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.05 and a twelve month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

