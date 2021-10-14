Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 340,726 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 438,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 340,726 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.93% of Universal Display worth $96,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal Display by 242.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Universal Display by 1,966.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the second quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 160.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Display alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OLED shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.22.

OLED opened at $172.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.70 and its 200-day moving average is $210.88. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $163.30 and a 1-year high of $262.77. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.38 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.