New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. It develops, finances and constructs energy infrastructure assets. New Fortress Energy LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

NFE stock opened at $33.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -74.89 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average is $36.27. New Fortress Energy has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $65.90.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.72 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director John J. Mack purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $496,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,551.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFE. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

