Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,591,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,801,725 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.08% of Newell Brands worth $126,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 36.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,906,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,052,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,991,000 after buying an additional 1,287,122 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 209.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,784,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,782,000 after buying an additional 1,208,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Newell Brands by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,742,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,442,000 after buying an additional 624,456 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,961,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,705,000 after buying an additional 610,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $22.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.29. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.94. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NWL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

