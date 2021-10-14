Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Short Interest Update

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 2,162.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:NRGOF opened at $0.07 on Thursday. Newrange Gold has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12.

About Newrange Gold

Newrange Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of precious metal and base metal projects. It operates the Pamlico, El Dovio, and Yarumalito projects. The company was founded by Nathan A. Tewalt and Robert G. Carrington on May 16, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

