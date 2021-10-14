Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Short Interest Update

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 2,162.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:NRGOF opened at $0.07 on Thursday. Newrange Gold has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12.
About Newrange Gold
