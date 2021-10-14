Next Century Growth Investors LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DKNG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184,055 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter worth about $365,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter worth about $602,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 16.0% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 56,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 116,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on DKNG. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded up $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $51.14. 99,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,794,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.90 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.93.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. The company had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. Research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $2,438,341.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,271 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,662.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,362.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,645,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,793,431.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,770,961 shares of company stock valued at $262,063,658 over the last ninety days. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.