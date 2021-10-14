Next Century Growth Investors LLC Sells 60,970 Shares of IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 483,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,970 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in IEC Electronics were worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in IEC Electronics by 3.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IEC Electronics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of IEC Electronics by 13.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IEC Electronics by 259.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IEC Electronics in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEC Electronics stock remained flat at $$15.34 during trading on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $162.97 million, a PE ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 1.07. IEC Electronics Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $17.98.

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). IEC Electronics had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $49.37 million for the quarter.

IEC Electronics Company Profile

IEC Electronics Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services to technology companies that produce products for the medical, industrial, aerospace and defense sectors. It delivers technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered products.

