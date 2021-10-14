NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

NXGPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

OTCMKTS NXGPF opened at $106.21 on Monday. NEXT has a 52 week low of $79.55 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.05.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

