NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Trading Up 0.1%

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.87 and last traded at $18.86. Approximately 3,671 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 3,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NFYEF shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. National Bank Financial cut shares of NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of NFI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 3.73%.

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

