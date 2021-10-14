Nicholas Moakes Buys 1,422 Shares of Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (LON:JEFI) Stock

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (LON:JEFI) insider Nicholas Moakes bought 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £1,436.22 ($1,876.43).

JEFI stock opened at GBX 100.26 ($1.31) on Thursday. Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 110 ($1.44). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 101.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 103.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.19%.

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Peel Hunt LLP. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in public equity emerging and frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

